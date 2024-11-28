Recreational Classes
Fall Rec Classes
Registration for Recreational Classes, Aquatics Classes, and Group Fitness Passes is now open!
Looking for Group Fitness? Click here.
Purchase a Rec Class
Stanford Campus
Fall Quarter Dates: Starts the Week of September 23 - Sunday, December 1
Fall 2024 Recreational Class Schedule (Not including tennis)
Fall 2024 Tennis Class Schedule
Recreational Class Descriptions
Recreational Activity Class Update
In order to best support our community's sense of belonging and well-being and to broaden access to our recreational activity classes, we are limiting participants to one class registration per activity program type. This applies to the following programs:
- Tennis
- Golf
- Gymnastics
- Olympic Weightlifting
Registration examples: Yes! You can register for one tennis class and one golf class. No...You cannot register for two tennis classes. We look forward to continuing to support your health, fitness, and well-being!
BeWell
For benefits-eligible Stanford University employees, this offering is eligible for points toward your BeWell incentive. Learn more about the program and sign in to your account to get started.
Aquatics Classes
Fall Quarter Dates: Starts the Week of September 23 - Friday, December 6
Fall 2024 Aquatics Class Schedule
Eligibility
Stanford Students, Faculty/Staff, Fellow/Visitng Scholar/Post Doc