Recreational Classes

Recreational Activity Class Update

In order to best support our community's sense of belonging and well-being and to broaden access to our recreational activity classes, we are limiting participants to one class registration per activity program type. This applies to the following programs:

Tennis

Golf

Gymnastics

Olympic Weightlifting

Registration examples: Yes! You can register for one tennis class and one golf class. No...You cannot register for two tennis classes. We look forward to continuing to support your health, fitness, and well-being!