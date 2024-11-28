Stanford
Registration for Recreational Classes, Aquatics Classes, and Group Fitness Passes is now open!

5 Steps to Success

Take a look at these five steps to help you prepare for registration day

Registration Tutorial

If you visit the registration portal via any button on this page, start the tutorial on step 6 and remember to login with your SUID in the upper right corner.

Our diverse range of Recreational Classes taught by experienced, certified instructors provides the opportunity to learn a new activity, no matter your skill level. 

Recreational Activity Class Update

In order to best support our community's sense of belonging and well-being and to broaden access to our recreational activity classes, we are limiting participants to one class registration per activity program type. This applies to the following programs:

  • Tennis
  • Golf
  • Gymnastics
  • Olympic Weightlifting

Registration examples: Yes! You can register for one tennis class and one golf class. No...You cannot register for two tennis classes. We look forward to continuing to support your health, fitness, and well-being!

If you are unsure which rec class to register for, come to Open Rec Pickleball on Tuesdays from 4:00 PM—5:30 PM or Wednesdays from 12:00 PM—1:30 PM, and Coach David can recommend which class.

Eligibility

Stanford Students, Faculty/Staff, Fellow/Visitng Scholar/Post Doc

Private Swim Lessons

WE ARE NOT OFFERING PRIVATE LESSONS AT THIS TIME AND DO NOT HAVE AN ANTICIPATED START DATE.